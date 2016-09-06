Why should you compress audio?

Just like limiters, compressors act as amplifiers reducing the dynamic range of vocals. In layman terms, they harmonize the loud and soft sounds. How is this beneficial? By reducing the span between peaks and lows, vocals are polished. Both hardware and software compressors bring music to life by injecting subtle effects. With hardware compressors, the high tones are “massaged” resulting in a pleasant listening experience.

There’s such a thing as over-compression where the vocals are altered too much that they become distorted. Different compressor settings have varying effects on the output. By mastering the basics, you’ll be confident working with any compressor.