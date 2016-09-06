Helping you find the best compression pedal

For over two years now, we've been reviewing audio production gear

Play Video

COMPRESSORS

Why should you compress audio? 

Just like limiters, compressors act as amplifiers reducing the dynamic range of vocals. In layman terms, they harmonize the loud and soft sounds. How is this beneficial? By reducing the span between peaks and lows, vocals are polished. Both hardware and software compressors bring music to life by injecting subtle effects. With hardware compressors, the high tones are “massaged” resulting in a pleasant listening experience.

 There’s such a thing as over-compression where the vocals are altered too much that they become distorted. Different compressor settings have varying effects on the output. By mastering the basics, you’ll be confident working with any compressor.

Compressors

Our Pick

THE 3 best vocal compressor ACCESSORIES

PICKUPS

Elixir Strings 80/20 Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings w NANOWEB Coating, Light (.012-.053)
Elixir Strings 80/20 Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings w NANOWEB Coating, Light (.012-.053)
List Price: $29.98
Price: $13.99
You Save: $15.99
Price Disclaimer

LOWEST PRICE

guitar tuner

Snark SN5X Clip-On Tuner for Guitar, Bass & Violin (Current Model)
Snark SN5X Clip-On Tuner for Guitar, Bass & Violin (Current Model)
List Price: $19.00
Price: $8.79
You Save: $10.21
Price Disclaimer

lowest price

guitar stand

On-Stage XCG4 Black Tripod Guitar Stand, Single
On-Stage XCG4 Black Tripod Guitar Stand, Single
List Price: $12.95
Price: $12.95
Price Disclaimer

lowest price